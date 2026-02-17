IAEA chief, Omani top diplomat relay Iran’s position on nuclear program to US — MFA

TEHRAN, February 17. /TASS/. The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi and Omani Foreign Minister Badr al-Busaidi met with the US delegation ahead of negotiations with Iran to outline Tehran’s position on its nuclear dossier and sanctions, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Esmail Baghaei said.

"This morning, the American side held consultations with the Omani foreign minister and IAEA chief, during which Iran’s position on the nuclear program, the lifting of sanctions and the framework of a [potential] agreement was communicated to the American side," he told the IRNA news agency. According to the diplomat, the fact that the Iranian and the US side are consulting with the IAEA director is what sets this round of negotiations apart from the previous ones.

"Since 10:00 a.m. local time, the Iranian and US delegations have been at the venue of the talks and an exchange of messages through the Omani side has effectively begun," the diplomat said.

"The Iranian delegation came to Geneva fully prepared with a highly qualified team, both technically, in terms of the nuclear program issue, and economically, regarding the removal of sanctions. This indicates the seriousness of Iran’s intention to engage in results-oriented talks," Baghaei noted.

Earlier, the second round of indirect talks between Iranian and US representatives began at the embassy of Oman in Geneva. Tehran insists on maintaining its uranium enrichment program and demands that Washington fully lift its sanctions against the Islamic Republic. White House officials have repeatedly stated that they would not allow Iran to acquire nuclear weapons.

In 2003, Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei issued a fatwa (a religious decree) prohibiting the production of nuclear weapons. The Iranian leadership has said on many occasions that Tehran has no intention of developing a nuclear bomb.