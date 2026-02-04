Ukrainian delegation’s core composition at Abu Dhabi talks unchanged — paper

MOSCOW, February 4. /TASS/. The core composition of the Ukrainian delegation at the second round of security talks in Abu Dhabi has not changed compared to the consultations on January 23-24, according to the Ukrainskaya Pravda newspaper.

It lists Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Rustem Umerov, head of Vladimir Zelensky's office Kirill Budanov (listed in Russia as a terrorist and extremist) and head of the faction of the ruling Servant of the People party David Arakhamia, who took part in the talks with Russia in February - March 2022 among the participants in the negotiations. Budanov's deputy Sergey Kislitsa, adviser to Zelensky's office Alexander Bevz, and Chief of the General Staff Andrey Gnatov are also present.

In January, Zelensky signed a decree to appoint Oleg Ivashchenko, head of the Main Intelligence Directorate (GUR), Yevgeny Ostryansky, Umerov's first deputy, Alexander Poklad, first deputy head of the Security Service, and Vadim Skibitsky, GUR deputy head, to the negotiating group.

The first round of security consultations was held on January 23-24 in Abu Dhabi. The Russian negotiating group was headed by Igor Kostyukov, head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the General Staff. The second round of talks between Russia, the United States and Ukraine kicked off in the UAE capital on Wednesday.