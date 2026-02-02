EU’s chief diplomat rejects European security council proposal from bloc’s defense chief

BRUSSELS, February 2. /TASS/. Kaja Kallas, High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, has rejected the idea floated by European Commissioner for Defense and Space Andrius Kubilius to establish a European Security Council involving leading European capitals.

"I don’t think we need more institutions," Kallas said at the Oslo Security Conference. "We just need to implement the [military-industrial] plans that we already have," she argued.

Kallas emphasized that the EU "already has a defense council," that brings together national defense ministers, and doesn’t need "more institutions."

Earlier, the EU’s defense chief Kubilius proposed establishing a European Security Council that would include the continent’s major countries to lead Europe’s militarization push.