Russia-Ukraine talks in Abu Dhabi give reason for optimism — WSJ

NEW YORK, January 29. /TASS/. US mediators felt good about the negotiations between Russian and Ukrainian delegations that took place in Abu Dhabi on January 23-24, The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported.

According to the publication, the United States described the negotiations as positive and constructive. The newspaper’s sources claim that the Russian and Ukrainian delegations "showed so much mutual respect, deference and good chemistry that at one point they almost seemed like friends," with even "more amity in Abu Dhabi planned for Sunday."

On January 23, Abu Dhabi hosted the first day of security consultations between Russia, the United States and Ukraine. The second meeting took place on January 24. The Russian negotiating group was headed by Igor Kostyukov, head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the General Staff. Rustem Umerov, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council, headed the Ukrainian group. Earlier, Peskov announced that the talks are scheduled to continue on February 1.