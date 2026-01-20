Kurds confirm commitment to ceasefire in northeast Syria

TUNIS, January 20. /TASS/. The Kurdish Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) coalition confirmed its commitment to the ceasefire agreement and readiness to implement the reached agreements, a message published on the official SDF page on social media X stated.

"We declare the full commitment of our forces to the ceasefire agreement reached with the government in Damascus and confirm that we will not initiate any military actions unless our forces are attacked in the future," the text reads. The Kurdish coalition confirmed its "openness to political pathways, negotiated solutions, and dialogue, as well as readiness to move forward in implementing the January 18 agreement in a manner that contributes to de-escalation and stability."

Earlier, the defense ministry of Syria’s transitional government announced the imposition of a ceasefire regime in the northeast of the country following a new agreement with the Kurdish Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) coalition. According to the ministry’s statement, it comes into effect at 8 p.m. local time [5 p.m. GMT] on January 20.

On January 18, Syria’s interim President Ahmed al-Sharaa approved a new ceasefire agreement with Kurdish units. Under the deal, northeastern Deir ez-Zor and Raqqa governorates are coming under the full control of the Syrian interim government, all Kurdish civilian institutions in the al-Hasakah governorate will be incorporated into the Syrian government, and the Syrian army will safeguard the security of all border crossings and oil and gas fields in the region.