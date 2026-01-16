Ukraine announces lineup of negotiators for talks in US

MOSCOW, January 16. /TASS/. Ukrainian Security and Defense Council Secretary Rustem Umerov, Vladimir Zelensky’s office head Kirill Budanov (designated as terrorist and extremist in Russia), and leader of the ruling Servant of the People party’s parliamentary faction David Arakhamia will represent Kiev at the upcoming round of talks with the US side.

"Talks between our representatives are scheduled for the coming days. The Ukrainian delegation - Rustem Umerov, Kirill Budanov, and David Arakhamia - is on its way to the United States," Vladimir Zelensky wrote on his Telegram channel.

Earlier, an upcoming round of talks was announced by Ukrainian Ambassador to the United States Olga Stefanishina. However, neither the level nor the composition of Ukraine’s delegation were officially announced.