Syrian Interior Ministry says Kurdish fighters stop civilians from leaving Aleppo

TUNIS, December 24. /TASS/. The Interior Ministry in the Syrian transitional government said that fighters of the Kurdish coalition Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) prevent civilians from leaving the city of Aleppo, trying to force them to take up arms on their side instead, said the command of the internal security forces in the province of Aleppo.

According to the statement, the transitional government's security forces "continue to fulfill their national responsibilities, taking strict measures aimed at protecting civilians and ensuring their safe departure from the Sheikh Maqsood and Ashrafiya districts. These measures are a response to SDF attempts to restrict the movement of citizens and to impose forced mobilization," the command said. According to it, additional forces have been deployed in Aleppo to ensure the protection of civilians and their property.

On Monday, fierce clashes broke out between SDF fighters and the forces of the transitional government on the line of contact near the Liramun and Sheikhin roundabouts and spread to the Kurdish neighborhoods of Ashrafiya and Sheikh Maqsoud, as well as the neighboring urban areas of Sheikh Taha, Al-Jamilia and Siryan. According to the Interior Ministry, shelling killed two civilians and wounded 23.

After several hours of clashes, the SDF and the Defense Ministry reached an agreement to resolve the situation and establish a truce in the city.