US sees Ukraine conceding territories as inevitable condition for peace deal — media

LONDON, December 11. /TASS/. Representatives of US President Donald Trump's administration are pressuring Ukraine to abandon its territorial claims, considering this an inevitable condition of any peace agreement between Russia and Ukraine, the Financial Times reported, citing sources.

According to them, US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff shares this view. He believes that Kiev’s refusal to claim part of the territories would help achieve a just peace.

On December 3, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Witkoff, and Trump’s son-in-law, businessman Jared Kushner, held negotiations in Moscow that lasted well past midnight. Putin’s aide Yury Ushakov described the meeting as constructive and meaningful. The parties discussed several versions of a peace plan, as well as the territorial issue, and agreed to maintain contact.

On December 8, Vladimir Zelensky announced that the following evening a new version of the peace plan, developed during his meeting with European leaders, would be presented to the United States. He said that "the plan had been reduced from 28 points to 20" and that a compromise on the territorial issue "had not yet been reached."