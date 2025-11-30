Trump confirms phone talk with Maduro

WASHINGTON, December 1. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump confirmed that he had earlier held a phone conversation with Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro.

"I don't want to comment on it, the answer is yes," the president replied when asked by reporters aboard his plane as he traveled to Washington from Florida, where he spent the Thanksgiving weekend. He declined to provide any details of the conversation.

The Wall Street Journal previously reported, citing sources, that the White House host told Maduro in a phone call that if he does not resign voluntarily, Washington may take forceful measures.