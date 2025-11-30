Trump says sets no deadlines for Russia on Ukraine settlement

WASHINGTON, December 1. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump said that he is not seeking to set any deadlines for Russia regarding the settlement of the Ukrainian conflict.

"I don’t have a deadline," he told reporters aboard his plane as he traveled to Washington from Florida, where he spent the Thanksgiving weekend. This was Trump’s response to a question about whether he was trying to impose any deadlines on Russia for taking steps to resolve the crisis.

"I have a deadline — when the war is over," the US president added.