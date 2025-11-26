Hungarian PM plans Moscow visit for talks with Putin on Friday — report

BUDAPEST, November 26. /TASS/. Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban is set to visit Moscow on November 28 for a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, the Hungarian online publication VSquare reported, citing sources.

Budapest has not issued any official statement on the matter. An inquiry from a TASS correspondent to the prime minister’s press service has yet to receive a response.

In a previous comment for the Telegram channel "Yunashev Live," Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated that the Kremlin would formally announce any potential contact between Putin and Orban.

VSquare's report did not provide details on the specific topics Orban intends to discuss with Putin.

The publication noted that the Hungarian prime minister and the Russian president have held three meetings since 2022, bringing their total encounters to fourteen. Their most recent meeting occurred in Moscow on July 5, 2024, during a period when Orban also visited Ukraine, China, and the US as part of a peacekeeping mission.