Elections in Ukraine needed, Kellogg says

NEW YORK, November 23. /TASS/. Elections in Ukraine are a required process, Special Envoy of the US President for Ukraine Keith Kellogg said in an interview with Fox News.

"There is this point in the plan, I think is important too, that there's going to be elections. It says in the plan quite clearly that Ukraine needs to have elections within 100 days. You can probably get there in about 90 days, based on the people I've talked to, but it'll be an interesting process. I think they need to have them that will reassure the people, reassure the free world as well, but that's one of the stipulations within the plan," the special envoy said.

The US may push Ukraine to territorial concessions in exchange for security guarantees, Kellogg added.