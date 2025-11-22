Macron rejects proposal to reinstate G8 format with Russia

PARIS, November 22. /TASS/. French President Emmanuel Macron told reporters on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Johannesburg that he opposed the return to the Group of Eight (G8) format of cooperation with Russia.

"Today, conditions for Russia’s return to G8 are not in place. Apart from that, this format requires consensus from all its participants," he said, adding that his country will not "tell others what they should do" when France assumes the rotating presidency in the Group of Seven (G7).

Earlier, The Wall Street Journal reported that Russia would be re-invited to the Group of Eight (G8), and sanctions will be lifted from it if Moscow adopts the American plan for Ukrainian settlement. In line with the deal, anti-Russian sanctions will be lifted on an individual basis. Washington and Moscow will commit to cooperate in artificial intelligence, energy and rare earth metals mining in the Arctic.

Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told the media that Moscow has not yet received the 28-point US plan on Ukrainian settlement via official channels, and Washington has not discussed it with Moscow in details. In turn, the Russian foreign ministry’s official spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, said Moscow will respond once it officially receives it.