Ukraine puts corruption scandal suspects Mindich, Tsukerman on wanted list

MOSCOW, November 22. /TASS/. Businessman Timur Mindich, dubbed ‘Vladimir Zelensky’s wallet,’ and his chief financier Alexander Tsukerman have been put on the Ukrainian wanted list, according to the Ukrainian Interior Ministry’s database.

Mindich’s entry says he disappeared on November 20, and lists the charges against him - laundering of money, obtained by criminal methods in large volumes; creation, leadership and participation in a criminal organization; obstruction of a state official's work.

The same date of disappearance and charges, except for the last one, are mentioned on Tsukerman’s page as well.

Mindich case

On November 10, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO) held a large-scale operation called Midas to uncover a major corruption scheme in the energy sector. The offices of businessman Timur Mindich, Justice Minister German Galushchenko, who has now been dismissed from office, and the Energoatom company were searched. According to investigators, those involved in the criminal scheme laundered at least $100 million. On the same day, NABU began publishing fragments of recordings of conversations in Mindich's apartment, in which corruption schemes were discussed. There are 1,000 hours of audio recordings in total.

On November 11, NABU filed the first charges, including Mindich as the head of a criminal organization, as well as former Deputy Prime Minister and ex-Minister of National Unity Alexey Chernyshov, who remains chummy with Zelensky. On the same day, the government prematurely terminated the powers of the supervisory board of Energoatom, and on November 12, the Verkhovna Rada received resignation letters from Galushchenko and Energy Minister Svetlana Grinchuk. Mindich left Ukraine a few hours before the searches, fleeing to Israel.

On November 17, information appeared that head of Zelensky’s office Andrey Yermak might appear on the tapes made in Mindich's apartment under the pseudonym Ali Baba.