US wants Russia, Ukraine to strike peace deal by end of 2025 — CNN

NEW YORK, November 21. /TASS/. The administration of US President Donald Trump is seeking to reach a peace deal between Russia and Ukraine by the end of 2025, CNN reported citing sources.

According to them, the resumption of negotiations on Ukraine has become a priority for Trump again in recent weeks after the ceasefire deal in the Gaza Strip. Washington is also considering engaging some of the foreign mediators involved in the conflict settlement between Israel and Hamas.

The sources said that the new agreement models itself after the deal between Israel and Hamas, and Qatar and Turkey may be involved in a behind-the-scenes diplomatic role. The TV channel, referring to the American draft agreement, writes that to ensure compliance, a so-called Peace Council may be created in Ukraine, with Trump as its head, much like the external control introduced in Gaza.

Earlier, White House Spokesperson Karoline Leavitt said that US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and special envoy Steve Witkoff are in contact with both Russia and Ukraine on Washington's proposed plan to resolve the crisis. Under the American plan, which was leaked to the Western media, the United States and other countries will have to recognize Russia's sovereignty over Crimea, Donbass and other territories that Ukraine will have to give up. In return, Kiev will receive American and European security guarantees. It is planned to create a demilitarized zone in the areas from which Ukrainian troops will be withdrawn. The Ukrainian army will be significantly reduced and will lose long-range weapons. The plan also bans the deployment of foreign troops in the country and stipulates recognizing Russian as an official language in Ukraine. According to Bloomberg, it also lifts sanctions against Russia.