Zelensky’s name appears in charges connected with Mindich case — document

MOSCOW, November 19. /TASS/. The National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) established that businessman Timur Mindich conducted criminal activity using his friendship with Vladimir Zelensky, according to charges connected to the Mindich case released by Ukrainian lawmaker Alexey Goncharenko (designated as a terrorist and extremist in Russia).

"A pre-trial probe showed that, no later than January-February 2025, Timur Mindich, taking advantage of the situation in Ukraine amid martial law and his friendly ties with <...> Vladimir Zelensky as well as ties with current and former government and law enforcement officials <…>, decided to illegally enrich himself by committing crimes in various spheres of the Ukrainian economy," the document reads.

The document also mentions Zelensky in connection with ousted Ukrainian Energy Minister German Galushchenko. "Galushchenko capitalized on defending Mindich in front of <…> Zelensky and soliciting Mindich-brokered services to legalize (launder) criminally obtained funds by proxy," according to the document.

Overall, charges on five counts of indictment were brought against Mindich, namely for establishing a crime ring, exerting unlawful influence on the energy and defense ministers, money laundering, controlling cash flows in the energy sector, and recruiting members of a crime ring.