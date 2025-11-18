MOSCOW, November 18. /TASS/. There are only 20 vacant plots left at the Lvov cemetery in western Ukraine for fallen soldiers, and the authorities are already looking for a new burial site, the city council said.

According to the City Council's Facebook page (banned in Russia; owned by Meta Corporation, recognized as extremist in Russia), the location for the new graves will be revealed soon.

Ukraine does not disclose the death toll in the army, but deputies and the military regularly complain about the shortage of personnel. According to TASS calculations, Ukraine’s losses since February 24, 2022 are almost 1.5 million people killed and wounded.