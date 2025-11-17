Previous world order has come to an end, German chancellor says

BERLIN, November 17. /TASS/. German Chancellor Friedrich Merz believes the previous world order has come to an end.

He made the remark at an economic conference in Berlin organized by the Süddeutsche Zeitung newspaper.

"We do not yet know what it [the world order] will look like in a few years, but we know quite certainly that the order that we in the West have known for the last 80 years, and in the East for 35 years - that this world order is now, in these days, weeks, months, today, on this very day when we are meeting here - has come to its end," Merz stated. "And if we want to shape a new world order, it is only possible together with our European neighbors," he added.

The chancellor noted that the challenges facing the German government are "as diverse as they have rarely been, and possibly - depending on developments - never before in the post-war history of the Federal Republic of Germany." Among them, Merz named the conflict in Ukraine, relations with China and trade disagreements with the United States.

"A deep rift has emerged in the Atlantic that calls into question much - almost everything we considered right and necessary in transatlantic relations over recent decades," he said.