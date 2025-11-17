MOSCOW, November 17. /TASS/. Politicians who support dialogue with Russia and acknowledge that the West provoked the conflict in Ukraine still exist in the United Kingdom, but the authorities label them as extremists in an attempt to obscure the actual situation on the battlefield, British foreign affairs journalist Frank Wright told TASS.

"There are," Wright said about British politicians advocating dialogue between Moscow and London. "There is a chance of change [in Russia-UK relations] due to the wider shift in US grand strategy. There has been a history of the likely next [British] Prime Minister, not certain of course, Nigel Farage, going back a couple of years in which he admitted that the EU and NATO actions had provoked the war in Ukraine, and then went on to say later last year, that was in 2022 he made that remark, that there was very little chance of Ukraine winning the war and that was for the birds. So that is a more realistic point of view," the journalist noted.

Wright said that in the UK, anyone who tells the truth about the Ukrainian conflict "is going to be labelled as a traitor, hounded by the press, and perhaps investigated by the intelligence services." According to him, people who remain "sane and want to avoid global catastrophe" are called extremists in today’s Great Britain.

The British journalist urged recalling an article by American diplomat George F. Kennan, published in 1997. Kennan had warned that NATO’s eastward expansion would be a fatal mistake for the West after the end of the Cold War. According to Wright, discussion of the real situation on the Ukrainian front "is effectively censored by the British government." "There is an idea that if you ever try and speak to the matter reasonably, you are some kind of traitor," he concluded.