Hamas against US-drafted UNSC resolution on Gaza

DOHA, November 16. /TASS/. Hamas is against the US-drafted UN Security Council resolution on the Gaza Strip, arguing that it will in no way help improve the situation in the enclave, Hamas spokesman Hazem Qassem said.

"The amendments and key provisions of the US-drafted resolution are not geared toward stabilizing the situation in Gaza," he told the Al Jazeera television channel.

According to the Hamas spokesman, an alternative to the US draft should be a document that "will strengthen the ceasefire and will make it possible to form peacekeeping forces in the Gaza Strip."

Hamas, in his words, insists that the UN Security Council pass a resolution that will "prevent Israel’s aggression" against the Gaza Strip, the West Bank, and Jerusalem and will ensure the Palestinian people’s right to self-determination.

The UN Security Council will vote on the US draft resolution in support of US President Donald Trump’s peace plan for the Gaza Strip on November 17. According to the US mission to the United Nations, the document includes provision in support for deploying international stabilization forces and ensuring a stable, safe, peaceful, and prosperous future for Palestinains in Gaza without Hamas.

The Russian Permanent Mission to the UN said on Friday that Moscow had to prepare an alternative draft UN Security Council resolution to the American one on achieving sustainable peace in Gaza. Russia’s draft resolution on Gaza calls on the UN Secretary-General to prepare a report for the Security Council with options for implementing the relevant provisions of US President Donald Trump's plan. UNSC resolutions are supposed to reflect the universally recognized international legal framework and reaffirm fundamental decisions and principles, first and foremost the two-State solution for the Israeli-Palestinian settlement, the Russian mission said.