Peace talks on Ukraine inevitable and may be held in Turkey — Foreign Minister

ISTANBUL, November 16. /TASS/. The prospect of peace negotiations on Ukraine is already taking shape, and it is possible that they will be held in Turkey, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said in an interview with A Haber TV channel.

"Will a table for peace talks [on Ukraine] be set in Turkey in the near future? We now believe so. I believe it will happen in Turkey. It could take place somewhere else, but I am convinced that the time for peace is already here and it will come," the minister said.

The Foreign Minister believes the conflict in Ukraine is currently at its closest point to ending. "In my view, this war is now at the point closest to stopping. <…> We see that all the conditions for a ceasefire have already matured," he said.

Fidan stated "holding the necessary negotiations and take a step forward" is needed. "We have proposals in this regard. I hope they will be implemented," the foreign minister added.