Hungary to block any EU decisions aimed at escalating Ukraine conflict — foreign minister

BUDAPEST, November 15. /TASS/. The Hungarian government will block any decisions by the European Union aimed at escalating the armed conflict in Ukraine and involving European countries in it, Hungary’s Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said.

"If Brussels pushes us towards the war, we will exercise our right of veto against its decisions, even if we have to act alone against all the other 26 [EU countries]," the Hungarian top diplomat said at an anti-war rally in Gyor in the country’s northwest.

"We cannot allow Hungary and the Hungarians to enter the war. We must protect Hungary and Hungarian citizens against it," he stressed.