EU supplies over 2 gigawatts of electricity to Ukraine — von der Leyen

BRUSSELS, November 13. /TASS/. The European Union (EU) supplies over 2 gigawatts of electricity to Ukraine, and it promises to repair and protect the country's damaged energy infrastructure, European Commission (EC) President Ursula von der Leyen said.

"We will repair the damage done by the Russian strikes. We will stabilize Ukraine's energy grid - with over 2 gigawatts of electricity exports from our Union to Ukraine. And we will protect critical infrastructure - for example, with new anti-drone equipment," von der Leyen said in her speech at the European Parliament plenary debate.

The head of the European Commission also once again expressed the opinion that Moscow intends "to use winter as a weapon." She also suggested that winter will "shape the future" of the conflict.