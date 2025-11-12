German government acknowledges corruption reports, remains committed to Ukraine aid

BERLIN, November 12. /TASS/. The German government is concerned about recent reports of a large-scale corruption scandal in Ukraine, but that will have no impact on Berlin's aid to Kiev, spokesman Stefan Cornelius said.

"Yes, these reports of suspected corruption concern us. It is good that the Ukrainian government has promised complete transparency. It is also good that it has sided with the anti-corruption agency. This is exactly what we expected," Cornelius said, adding that the area in question "receives significant support from Germany," meaning the energy sector.

When asked if this would affect Germany's payments, such as aid to Kiev in the energy sector, the German government spokesman replied in the negative. "No, this does not affect German payments in any way. But it can certainly be said that we are keeping in close touch with the Ukrainian government, including with <...> Zelensky," Cornelius said.

He emphasized that "the German government will monitor developments very closely." "We will examine developments in this specific case, and appropriate measures will be taken if necessary. At present, we are confident that the Ukrainian government will clarify the situation, and the anti-corruption agency will investigate and transparently resolve this case," the spokesman concluded.