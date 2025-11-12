Rubio says discussed Ukrainian settlement with G7 counterparts

WASHINGTON, November 12. /TASS/. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio discussed ways to resolve the Ukrainian conflict and strengthen Kiev's military capabilities during a meeting with his G7 counterparts and Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrey Sibiga, according to his post on X.

"Met with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrey Sibiga and my G7 counterparts to discuss ways to strengthen Ukraine’s defense and find an end to this <...> conflict," Rubio wrote.

"The United States remains steadfast in working with our partners to encourage Russia to pursue diplomacy and engage directly with Ukraine for a durable and lasting peace," Rubio added. He is currently attending a meeting of G7 foreign ministers in the Canadian province of Ontario.

Meanwhile, Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry earlier acknowledged that Kiev had suspended peace negotiations with Moscow. "Since the peace talks this year ended without significant progress, they have been suspended," Ukrainian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Kislitsa said, according to Liga.net.

Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov previously stated that cooperation between the Moscow and Kiev negotiating teams had been put on hold at the initiative of Ukraine and Europe, although communication channels remain open. Peskov also emphasized that Russia remains ready for a Ukrainian settlement.