Tokayev highly praises talks with Putin

MOSCOW, November 12. /TASS/. Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev highly praised the talks held with Russian leader Vladimir Putin.

"Today's talks confirmed our shared commitment to further developing our strategic partnership. <...> Once again, I would like to express my gratitude to Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin for the substantive talks and his consistently warm hospitality. I am confident that genuine good neighborliness will continue to guide us on the path of strategic partnership and allied relations," Tokayev said at a state dinner in the Kremlin.

He added that the talks took place in a trusting atmosphere, were successful, and yielded practical benefits. "I highly appreciate the talks that took place. They took place in an open, trusting atmosphere and yielded tangible results. We discussed the entire spectrum of the bilateral and multilateral agenda in detail," the Kazakh leader pointed out.