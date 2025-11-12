TOKYO, November 12. /TASS/. Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, who is regarded as one of the closest supporters of late ex-premier Shinzo Abe, should meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin and restore relations with Moscow, Shoji Nishida, member of Japan’s upper house representing the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, told reporters in response to a TASS question.

"Sanae Takaichi respects Abe in many aspects and is inspired by him. For instance, she maintains friendly relations with the US, namely President Donald Trump. The same went for Abe. However, Abe had friendly relations with Putin, too," he noted after a ceremony where the Russian Foreign Ministry bestowed a special badge upon Mitsuhiro Kimura, leader of Japan's social and political organization Issuikai for furthering bilateral ties.

"I would like her to meet with Putin as soon as possible and restore relations with Russia," the lawmaker added.

Nishida pointed out that when most of Japan joined the Western push against Moscow, he opposed sanctions. He stressed that "the situation [around Ukraine and] Russia began with the ‘Maidan revolution’ in 2014," not in February 2022.

The Japanese government has imposed several packages of sanctions on Russia since the start of Moscow’s special military operation. According to Russian Ambassador to Japan Nikolay Nozdryov, Tokyo has in fact completely destroyed relations with one of its key neighbors.