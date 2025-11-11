Trump says US ordered batch of B-2 strategic bombers

WASHINGTON, November 11. /TASS/. The US government has ordered a batch of B-2 strategic bombers, previously used to strike Iranian nuclear facilities, US President Donald Trump said during a speech at Arlington Cemetery near Washington on Veterans Day.

In Trump’s view, these aircraft "completely obliterated Iran's nuclear capability." According to the president, the US administration has just ordered "many more of the updated versions of that incredible piece of art." He did not provide further details.

In October, Trump announced that the US had ordered 28 such bombers. During his Arlington speech, he did not clarify whether he was referring to that batch or a new one.

Overnight into June 13, Israel launched a military operation against Iran, prompting a retaliatory attack by the republic. The US entered the conflict on June 22, striking Iranian nuclear facilities in Isfahan, Natanz, and Fordow. The following day, Iran attacked Al-Udeid, the largest US air base in the Middle East, located in Qatar. Afterward, Trump announced that Israel and Iran had agreed to a ceasefire, which came into effect on June 24.