Israel, Hamas observe ceasefire in Gaza — Egyptian TV

CAIRO, October 30. /TASS/. Israel and Hamas are committed to the ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, the Egypt-based Al-Qahera Al-Ikhbariya television channel reported.

According to the TV channel’s high-raking source, the mediators are currently "working on removing any obstacles on a path to the implementation of the peace plan" offered by US President Donald Trump.

Qatari Prime Miniser and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani confirmed on Wednesday that Hamas and Israel promised to observe the ceasefire in the Gaza Strip. According to the Qatari prime minister, the recent ceasefire violation was quite "expected."

Late on October 28, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ordered to deliver powerful strikes on the Gaza Strip after armed radicals from the Hamas movement violated the ceasefire by delivering strikes on the Israeli military in the Rafah area, in the southern Gaza Strip. Israeli forces attacked several military targets in the enclave. Hamas denied its involvement in the incident in Rafah. According to Gaza’s health ministry, the Israeli attack killed 104 people and left 253 more wounded.