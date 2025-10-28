Talks about 'Oreshnik' to cease if West stops escalation — Lukashenko

MINSK, October 28. /TASS/. Discussions about the Oreshnik missile system in Belarus will end if Western escalation is halted, but such a scenario is not desired by them, President Alexander Lukashenko said at the Minsk International Conference on Eurasian Security.

"The deployment of these weapons in Belarus is nothing more than a response to the escalation in the region and modern threats. So, please, let's move away from this, and talks about Oreshnik will stop. But they don't want to," he said.

"Five European countries have already announced their intention to deploy medium-range missile systems."

Earlier, Lukashenko stated that Oreshnik is to be deployed in Belarus by the end of 2025.