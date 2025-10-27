Israel doesn’t want to see Turkish forces in Gaza — top diplomat

BUDAPEST, October 27. /TASS/. Israel objects to the presence of Turkish troops in the Gaza Strip because of Ankara’s hostile attitude to the Jewish state, Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar said.

"I would say that countries that want to send their armed forces there (to Gaza - TASS) must at least have a balanced attitude to Israel. Regrettably, in the past two or more years, Turkey and its President [Recep Tayyip] Erdogan have been pursuing a hostile policy toward Israel that included not only hostile statements but also diplomatic and economic measures. That is why it would be irrational to let their armed forces enter the Gaza Strip. We disagree with this and told this our American friends," he said after talks with his Hungarian counterpart, Peter Szijjarto, in Budapest.

The Haber TRT television channel said on October 23, citing sources in the Turkish defense ministry, that Ankara as a Gaze ceasefire guarantor nation was in consultations with other states on issues of its potential participation in international stabilization force in the enclave. On October 24, Erdogan said that there was not certainty about the format and activities of the special group of Gaza, with discussions still continuing.