Egyptian rescuers arrive in Gaza to search for bodies of Israeli hostages — media

DUBAI, October 26. /TASS/. A team of Egyptian rescuers and military specialists has arrived in the Gaza Strip to take part in an operation for the search and evacuation of the bodies of Israeli hostages, the UAE newspaper The National said, citing sources.

According to the sources, the Egyptian rescuers arrived in Gaza late on Saturday and will be working in areas that are not controlled by the Israeli military. Apart from that, Egyptian field engineers will engage in mine clearing operations. The sources did not say how many rescuers are taking part in the mission, which is carried out in close coordination with Israel and the United States.

As part of the implementation of US President Donald Trump’s settlement plan for the Gaza Strip, Hamas has released 20 living Israeli hostages in exchange for the release of nearly 2,000 Palestinians from Israeli prisons. Apart from that, Hamas has handed over the bodies of 15 out of 28 Israeli hostages who died in captivity.