{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news

Egyptian rescuers arrive in Gaza to search for bodies of Israeli hostages — media

Apart from that, Egyptian field engineers will engage in mine clearing operations, The National said

DUBAI, October 26. /TASS/. A team of Egyptian rescuers and military specialists has arrived in the Gaza Strip to take part in an operation for the search and evacuation of the bodies of Israeli hostages, the UAE newspaper The National said, citing sources.

According to the sources, the Egyptian rescuers arrived in Gaza late on Saturday and will be working in areas that are not controlled by the Israeli military. Apart from that, Egyptian field engineers will engage in mine clearing operations. The sources did not say how many rescuers are taking part in the mission, which is carried out in close coordination with Israel and the United States.

As part of the implementation of US President Donald Trump’s settlement plan for the Gaza Strip, Hamas has released 20 living Israeli hostages in exchange for the release of nearly 2,000 Palestinians from Israeli prisons. Apart from that, Hamas has handed over the bodies of 15 out of 28 Israeli hostages who died in captivity.

Tags
EgyptIsraelGaza Strip
Palestinian president issues new constitutional declaration
According to the document, the new constitutional declaration reiterates the principle of the division of powers and the peaceful transfer of power by means of free and fair elections
Read more
Vietnam seeks to deepen comprehensive strategic partnership with Russia — president
The Vietnamese president made this statement while receiving Russia’s Prosecutor General Alexander Gutsan who led the Russian delegation at the ceremony of signing the UN Convention against Cybercrime in Hanoi
Read more
Colombian president sees US sanctions as paradoxical
"There will be no stepping back and getting on knees," Colombian President Gustavo Petro said
Read more
Russia’s Burevestnik nuclear-powered cruise missile has no world analogues — Putin
The Russian President emphasized that the product is unique
Read more
Russia seeks diplomatic solution to Ukraine conflict — presidential envoy
Russian president’s special envoy for investment and economic cooperation with foreign countries Kirill Dmitriev stressed that "compromises that would work for all of the parties are being found"
Read more
Belgian official warns of Russia’s 'painful' response to possible asset seizure
Belgian minister of defense and foreign trade Theo Francken believes that Russia "may see the move as an act of war and deal a heavy blow to Belgium, which would be very painful"
Read more
Ukrainian army’s defense collapses in south of Krasnoarmeysk in Donetsk region
Russian troops are expanding a bridgehead in that frontline area, a source in Russian defense circles said
Read more
Trump realizes risks of military escalation — Russian presidential envoy
Russian Direct Investment Fund CEO Kirill Dmitriev noted that escalation is the greatest existential threat to the world
Read more
Trump believes chances of reaching a trade deal with Xi Jinping are really good
The US President noted that he is going to talk with his Chinese counterpart about the synthetic opioid fentanyl, which comes from China
Read more
Putin calls signing of UN Convention against Cybercrime ‘a historic event’
Read more
Russian envoy to continue meetings with Trump administration — source
Russian Special Presidential Envoy for economic cooperation with foreign countries Kirill Dmitriev would meet US special presidential envoy Steve Witkoff and other politicians as part of his visit to the United States
Read more
Trump announces plans to discuss Ukraine conflict with Chinese leader
The US leader pointed out that he wants China to help in resolving the Ukraine conflict
Read more
Security measures tightened in Kuala Lumpur before ASEAN summit
Police squads patrol the city downtown where delegation members are arriving
Read more
Zelensky devastated by Russian army advances, Trump's refusal to supply Tomahawks — expert
Eddie Gonzales said that Vladimir Zelensky is not a military strategist
Read more
Orban says Putin warned him of retaliation in case of expropriation of Russian assets
"The Russian president wrote that countermeasures would be taken," the minister said
Read more
President Putin visits one of command posts of joint group of forces — Kremlin
The military officials provided the Supreme Commander-in-Chief with full information about the situation at the battlefront, noted Dmitry Peskov
Read more
Air defenses shoot down another two drones heading towards Moscow
A total of five unmanned aerial vehicles have been destroyed on their way to Moscow in the past few hours
Read more
Russia’s military chief inspects Battlegroup Center in special military operation area
During his work at forward command posts of the combined arms army, motor rifle formations and marine infantry units, Gerasimov listened to reports by the army’s commander, commanders of military formations and other military officials on the results of fulfilling objectives in the areas of their responsibility
Read more
Russia already redirected gas, oil, coal supplies from West to East and South — minister
Earlier, Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak reported that Russia had successfully redirected energy exports to friendly countries
Read more
North Korea’s foreign minister to visit Russia, Belarus — news agency
The exact dates of the visit are not indicated
Read more
EU’s plan to use Russian assets could fail — prime minister
According to Robert Fico, the initiative is controversial and carries serious risks
Read more
Russia’s Burevestnik nuclear-powered cruise missile covers 8,700-mile distance
The missile was in the air for about 15 hours, said Russian Chief of the General Staff Valery Gerasimov
Read more
Russia’s 5th-generation fighter jet gets advanced stealth coating
The Su-57 is a fifth-generation multirole fighter designed to destroy all types of air targets at long and short ranges and hit enemy ground and naval targets, overcoming its air defense capabilities
Read more
Russia builds more than 8,000 mosques, Islamic schools in 20 years
According to the Mufti Council, some 20 million Muslims live within Russia's 146 million population
Read more
Russia's relations with Europe will be restored sooner or later — Putin
The President noted the historical ties that link Russia and Spain
Read more
Russia creates doomsday FPV drone for use in event of nuclear attacks — UAV developer
According to Dmitry Kuzyakin, it is a small drone that can be stowed compactly along with ground-based equipment
Read more
Vilnius airport reopened after suspension — radio station
The capital airport resumed operations at 03:30 a.m. local time
Read more
Putin's statements on October 23 spark widespread coverage in international media
Western media outlets, including those in the US, EU, and UK, interpreted these developments as a sign of concern within the Kremlin, focusing on themes such as the effectiveness of sanctions and alleged "nuclear blackmail"
Read more
Catherine Connolly wins presidential election in Ireland
The final results of the vote will be known later in the day
Read more
Russian military expert dispels myth of German-made Leopard tank’s comfortable design
Sergey Suvorov pointed to some specifics of the crew’s location in Western-made tanks that can hamper their operation and complicate their exit from a damaged vehicle
Read more
Air defenses down 121 Ukrainian drones over Russian regions last night
Twenty drones were shot down over the Rostov Region
Read more
West Europeans are being deceived on larger scale than during WWII — Russian MFA
What is happening now to the people of Western European countries is a colossal hoax, Maria Zakharova said
Read more
Trump wants to transform the US Navy into ‘Golden Fleet’ — WSJ
According to the sources, the White House and Navy officials are discussing the possibility of replacing the existing fleet with a new one that would be more capable of countering China and potential threats
Read more
Explosions reported in Ukrainian city of Kharkov
The first series of blasts took place on the city’s outskirts
Read more
US to increase tariffs on Canada by 10% more, Trump says
Donald Trump accused Canadian authorities of "serious misrepresentation of the facts, and hostile act"
Read more
Measures to be taken against Hamas if bodies of hostages not returned — Trump
The US President also added that he will be watching Hamas activities "very closely" during the coming 48 hours
Read more
Ukrainian settlement on hold due to EU-prompted Kiev’s actions — Kremlin
According to Russian presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov, amid this pause, "Trump understands that there are no grounds to think that any progress can be made in the peace settlement process any time soon"
Read more
Russian troops liberate 10 communities in Ukraine operation over week — top brass
On October 18-24 the Russian Armed Forces delivered one massive and six combined strikes on enterprises of Ukraine’s military-industrial sector, transport and energy infrastructure facilities used to support the Ukrainian army’s operations
Read more
Press review: Russia to respond to US sanctions while New START dialogue still possible
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, October 24th
Read more
EU doing its utmost to prevent direct Russia-US contact, says envoy
The European Union seeks to return the United States "to the continued financing [of the Kiev regime], military supplies and the creation of a diplomatic cover for the lawlessness taking place on the territory of Ukraine," Rodion Miroshnik said
Read more
Egypt to send special team to Gaza to search for bodies of Israeli hostages — TV
According to the TV channel, the necessary equipment for this work will also be sent to the enclave
Read more
US imposes sanctions on Colombian leader over Palestine, Venezuela — lawyer
American lawyer and human rights activist Dan Kovalik pointed out that Colombian President Gustavo Petro is one of the most outspoken advocates for the Palestinian cause in the world right now
Read more
Russian army dislodges Ukrainian battlegroup from Novosyolovka in Donetsk region
Now a mop-up operation is underway in that settlement and its outskirts, military expert Andrey Marochko said
Read more
Sputnik Azerbaijan Editor-in-Chief flew out of Baku after his release — Russian MFA
On October 19, Zakharova reported that Igor Kartavykh, head of the Sputnik Azerbaijan news agency, was released from custody and headed to Russia
Read more
Japan eyes peace treaty with Russia despite difficult relations — prime minister
Sanae Takaichi reiterated the Japanese government's position criticizing Russia over the conflict in Ukraine
Read more
Russia still looks for mending relations with US complicated by recent sanctions — Kremlin
"Our interests are focused on building good relations with all countries, including the United States," Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said
Read more
Venezuela to prevent war together with other South American nations — president
According to Nicolas Maduro, the US administration plans to take action against Venezuela under the false pretext of fighting against drug trafficking
Read more
Kremlin agrees to review new sanctions’ results in six months
Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the new US sanctions would not significantly affect the country's "economic well-being"
Read more
Kuala Lumpur to host largest in history ASEAN summit
Economic issues, including regional digital integration, will be in the focus of summit participants
Read more
Ukraine may face heating failures, plants shutdown in winter — NYT
According to the newspaper, several cities have already postponed activation of centralized heating in residential houses due to insufficient gas supplies
Read more
Car that blew up in Donetsk belongs to militia official — report
The car’s owner wasn’t injured
Read more
Wrong to say that Russia-US summit was canceled as no date was agreed — Kremlin
According to the Kremlin spokesman, Russia and the United States only have understanding that a summit between their leaders should not be delayed for a long time
Read more
Trump says he believes in Russia’s resolve to end Ukraine conflict
The US President believes that new US sanctions will have an effect on Russia
Read more
Prospects for key rate cut and impact of sanctions — Central Bank highlights
"With the current balance of factors, sustainably achieving the inflation target will require a higher key rate trajectory than previously expected," Bank of Russia Governor Elvira Nabiullina said
Read more
France to deliver to Ukraine additional Aster missiles, Mirage fighters — Macron
The French president added that France, together with some other members of the coalition, will "confirm some additional initiatives"
Read more
Western UAVs prove ineffective in Ukraine — media
Experts noted that US-made Switchblade UAVs, previously regarded as "essential kit" during combat operations in Iraq and Afghanistan, are now incapable of dealing with Russian electronic warfare systems
Read more
US military base in Greenland vulnerable to hypersonic missiles — expert
Hypersonic missiles, in particular, can hit local radar stations that serve to detect intercontinental ballistic missiles with nuclear warheads aimed at the United States
Read more
Israeli army reports conducting a precise strike on central Gaza Strip — IFD
The press service stated that IDF units were deployed in the area "in accordance with the ceasefire agreement" in Gaza
Read more
Canceled Budapest summit sends signal to Russia to destroy Zelensky regime — politician
According to Viktor Medvedchuk, the long-awaited negotiation process may start only after that
Read more
Eighty-two Ukraine drones downed overnight — Russian Defense Ministry
Drones were also downed over water areas of the Sea of Azov and the Black Sea
Read more
Russian troops strike Ukrainian military-industrial, energy sites over past day
Kiev loses 1,385 troops along engagement line in past day
Read more
East Timor officially joins ASEAN
The relevant declaration to that effect was signed at the summit of the Association in Kuala Lumpur
Read more
Meeting between Russian, US presidential envoys to be held in Miami on October 25 — Axios
CEO of the Russian Direct Investment Fund Kirill Dmitriev has arrived in the US
Read more
Lithuanian authorities confirm closing of Vilnius Airport
Weather balloons were presumably registered in the country's airspace, the national crisis response center reported
Read more
Austria's loss of neutrality requires moving IAEA, UN, OPEC offices from Vienna — Medvedev
The Deputy Chairman of Russia’s Security Council emphasized that Vienna currently serves as a vital hub for multilateral diplomacy, hosting approximately 20 international organizations
Read more
Egyptian rescuers arrive in Gaza to search for bodies of Israeli hostages — media
Apart from that, Egyptian field engineers will engage in mine clearing operations, The National said
Read more
Medvedev congratulates Russia’s friends on successful test of Burevestnik missile
Russian President Vladimir Putin said earlier that the tests of the missile had been completed successfully
Read more
Russia, US work on several tracks without fixating on Ukraine — diplomat
According to the Russian Foreign Ministry’s ambassador-at-large tasked with overseeing the Kiev regime’s crimes Rodion Miroshnik, the Europeans want to limit the agenda to the Ukraine issue
Read more
Direct rail service restarts between Moscow, Almaty
Railcars in the direct service will depart from Almaty since October 26 and from Moscow since October 30
Read more
Russia’s international reserves up $12.9 bln over week — Central Bank
The reserves totaled $729.5 bln as of October 10
Read more
Belgorod reservoir dam damaged in Ukraine’s strike — governor
The regional authorities have started the evacuation of residents living in flood-risk areas
Read more
Hamas going to hand over to Israel bodies of all hostages that will be found
The United States keeps an eye on performance of the ceasefire agreement, Political Bureau member of the Palestinian movement Musa Abou Marzook emphasized
Read more
Trump may force Zelensky into playing by his rules — former CIA analyst
Larry Johnson said he could have stopped the war in Ukraine immediately
Read more
Russia to redirect LNG supplies to China, India after EU sanctions
The number of LNG carriers may grow at the same time because of the longer shipping distance, which will create certain difficulties for re-orientation of supplies, Sergey Kaufman said
Read more
Russian troops wipe out Ukrainian rocket launcher by Geran drones in Sumy Region
Live-recording images showed flames engulfing the Ukrainian army’s sites hit by Geran drones
Read more
China scrupulously fulfills obligations, while US increases pressure — diplomat
Spokesperson for the Chinese Embassy Liu Pengyu also stressed that the US "promoted false narratives related to human rights" in China
Read more
Ukrainian army withdraws its forces from Krasnoarmeysk, preparing to surrender city — POW
The Ukrainian serviceman said that the city's defenses were mainly held by mobilized troops
Read more
Georgian security officers detain Chinese citizens for attempt to illegally buy uranium
Georgia has opened a criminal probe under the article "Illegal Handling of Nuclear Materials or Devices, Radioactive Waste or Substances" of the country’s Criminal Code
Read more
Construction of coal-fired TTPs in Asia will create demand for Russian coal — minister
The minister noted that coal remains the primary fuel for electricity generation worldwide, accounting for 35% of generation
Read more
Use of seized Russian assets would cost Germany over 100 bln euros — DPA
Berlin stands to lose the most if Russian Central Bank funds are planned to be used to purchase weapons for Ukraine, Matthias Schepp said
Read more
France ready to deploy its troops to Ukraine in 2026 — general
According to General Schill, the year 2026 "will be a year of coalitions"
Read more
Palestinian president issues new constitutional declaration
According to the document, the new constitutional declaration reiterates the principle of the division of powers and the peaceful transfer of power by means of free and fair elections
Read more
Putin hears military reports on situation in Kupyansk, Krasnoarmeisk areas — Kremlin
The Russian President also visited one of the command posts of the joint group of forces, noted Dmitry Peskov
Read more
More than 100 investigators take part in Louvre theft case — prosecutor
Investigators will work on this case for "as long as it will be required," Prosecutor of Paris Laure Beccuau said
Read more
Russia’s Energy Ministry recording a decline in investment in coal industry — minister
The main decline in investment is due to a reduction in available financing and the need for companies to optimize their expenses
Read more
Over 11,000 Ukrainian men aged 18-22 entered Slovakia in one month
The highest number was recorded on September 21-22
Read more
Ukrainian extremist website Mirotvorets adds 25 more toddlers to its database
Overall, the website has added data on approximately 100 two-and three-year-old children this week
Read more
Drone flies into apartment in Moscow Region city, injuring four adults, one child
Three apartments were damaged and partially destroyed as a result of the incident
Read more
China to take measures in response to EU sanctions — ministry
Brussels stubbornly pursues the policy of toughening sanctions against Moscow and these restrictions already affected major Chinese refineries and traders in energy resources, the Ministry of Commerce noted
Read more
Putin, Trump seek to create new political, economic world map — Vucic
"There is no doubt that both presidents, to put it diplomatically, do not have much love for the European Union," said Serbian president
Read more
Trump says he will be ready to meet with Putin if he is confident of a deal
The US leader expressed disappointment with the progress of the peace process in Ukraine
Read more
Russia to give stunning response to attempts at strikes deep into its territory — Kremlin
On October 23rd, the Russian head of state, answering journalists' questions about the possible supply of long-range weapons to Ukraine, called it an attempt at escalation
Read more
Thailand, Cambodia sign Peace Deal at 2025 ASEAN summit
"Millions of people are alive today because of this peace treaty," US President Donald Trump said commenting on the concluded Peace Deal
Read more
Unable to withstand Russian pressure, Kiev retreats to second defense line — expert
"The enemy was unable to hold its front line and was forced to withdraw to the second line of defense located on the southern outskirts of the settlement," Andrey Marochko said
Read more
People’s diplomacy forum to open in Moscow
The delegates will discuss the interaction in the sphere of science and culture and struggle against neocolonialism and neo-Nazism
Read more
Drones can't completely replace humans in combat — Hero of Russia
Vladimir Saibel pointed out that current military tactics favor smaller units
Read more
Putin values Trump’s intention to settle ongoing conflict in Ukraine — Kremlin
However the Ukrainian crisis cannot be resolved overnight, noted Dmitry Peskov
Read more
Putin suggests Zelensky may flee abroad, says Russia would take him in
"But he will be taken care of by those people whose interests he is serving now," the Russian leader said
Read more
Ronaldo becoming first football player achieving 950 goals in career
Portuguese forward scored the milestone goal in the match where Al-Nassr beat Al-Hazm 2-0 in the national championship of Saudi Arabia
Read more
Russia’s S-550 missile defense system to intercept warheads free of nuclear blast — expert
The latest S-550 system may serve as a follow-up of the A-135 ‘Amur’ - A-235 ‘Nudol’ strategic missile system in its mobile configuration, Dmitry Litovkin also notes
Read more
A lot of ‘homework’ needed before Putin-Trump meeting — Kremlin spokesman
Dmitry Peskov recalled that it was US President Donald Trump who expressed understanding that there is no sense to hold a summit now and Russian President Vladimir Putin shared this viewpoint in his statements
Read more