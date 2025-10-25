MOSCOW, October 25. /TASS/. Ukraine’s Mirotvorets (or Peacekeeper) extremist website has added 25 more children born in 2022 and 2023 to its database, according to the website's data, which was reviewed by TASS. Most of these children are citizens of Ukraine.

The children are accused of "deliberately violating the state border" and "attempting to undermine the sovereignty and territorial integrity" of Ukraine. The documents indicate that they traveled through checkpoints from the Rostov Region to the People’s Republics of Donetsk and Lugansk.

Overall, the website has added data on approximately 100 two-and three-year-old children this week.

The Mirotvorets database previously included minors aged 2 to 17.

In 2021, Faina Savenkova, a writer from the Lugansk People’s Republic who was 12 years old at the time, was added to the list. The website's administrators claimed that the girl was "participating in anti-Ukrainian propaganda activities." Savenkova believes that "the publication of children's personal information on such websites is a violation of children's rights."

Rodion Miroshnik, the Russian Foreign Ministry’s ambassador-at-large tasked with overseeing the Kiev regime’s crimes, told TASS earlier that the publication of the personal data of minors on such websites made it clear that the terrorist regime’s militants were ready to do away with Russian children.

The infamous Mirotvorets website was launched in 2014 to identify individuals allegedly posing a threat to Ukraine’s national security and publish their personal data. Over the years, it has collected the personal information of journalists, artists, and politicians who visited Crimea and Donbass or drew criticism from the site’s administrators for other reasons.