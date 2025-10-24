PARIS, October 24. /TASS/. France plans to supply Ukraine with additional Aster surface-to-air missiles and Mirage fighter jets, French President Emmanuel Macron said at a meeting of the "coalition of the willing" on providing aid to the Kiev regime.

"We will deliver in the days to come additional Aster missiles, new training programs and new Mirages," the French leader said in a video posted by the Elysee Palace on the X social network.

He added that France, together with some other members of the coalition, will "confirm some additional initiatives."

Additionally, Macron asserted that the "coalition of the willing" "will also need to support Ukraine’s energy resilience."

The Russian side has repeatedly noted that flooding the Kiev regime with arms merely prolongs the conflict.