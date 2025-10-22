US lifts key restriction on Kiev's use of some missiles for strikes inside Russia — WSJ

NEW YORK, October 22. /TASS/. The United States has lifted a key restriction on Ukraine’s use of some Western-supplied missiles for strikes inside Russia, The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reports, citing Washington administration officials.

According to them, the move, made without public announcement, follows a shift in authority for approving such strikes, with responsibility moving from Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth to Supreme Allied Commander Europe General Alexus Grynkewich.

Washington expects that Ukraine will now use British-made Storm Shadow missiles. According to the newspaper, "the US can restrict Ukraine’s use of Storm Shadow because the missiles use American targeting data."

The White House has not yet responded to TASS’ question as to whether the Wall Street Journal report is true.

Russia has repeatedly said that long-range missile strikes are not carried out by Kiev but by Western countries, whose personnel acquire targets. Russian President Vladimir Putin has pointed out that even the most cutting-edge weapons supplied to Ukraine won’t change the situation on the battlefield.