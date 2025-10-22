US Senate committee approves three anti-Russian bills

WASHINGTON, October 22. /TASS/. The US Senate Foreign Relations Committee has approved three anti-Russian bills, senator Jeanne Shaheen (Democrat, New Hampshire) told reporters.

The American lawmakers passed a bill aimed at using sovereign Russian assets frozen in the United States for financial assistance to Kiev. Under the document, the assets as well as quarterly interest from their investment can be transferred to the Ukraine Support Fund. The main author of the bill was Sheldon Whitehouse (Democrat, Rhode Island).

The committee passed a bill to include Russia in the American list of state sponsors of terrorism, where the State Department has already put Iran, North Korea, Cuba and Syria. The bill was initiated by Senators Richard Blumenthal (Democrat, Connecticut), Kathy Britt (Republican, Alabama) and Amy Klobuchar (Democrat, Minnesota).

The lawmakers also supported a bill imposing sanctions on China for its alleged support for the Russian special military operation in Ukraine. The document freezes assets in the United States and bans visas and entry into the United States to the Chinese individuals and firms, who are allegedly involved in or facilitate the supply and sale of goods or services for the Russian army or military enterprises. The bill was put forward by Senator John Cornyn (Republican, Texas).