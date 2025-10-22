Ukraine peace plan must not mirror US-brokered Gaza ceasefire — US expert

MOSCOW, October 22. /TASS/. A peace proposal to resolve the conflict in Ukraine should not resemble the US-brokered ceasefire agreement in Gaza, former New Jersey Supreme Court judge, US analyst, and blogger Andrew Napolitano told TASS in an interview.

"I wouldn't want any proposal for Ukraine to mirror anything with respect to Gaza. The United States is totally wedded to the Israeli cause, as horrific, as genocidal, as criminal as it is. The United States is not a neutral between Gaza, the Palestinian people, and the Israeli government," the expert stated.

Earlier, reports emerged that British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, during talks with Vladimir Zelensky and European leaders, had suggested drafting a peace agreement on the Ukrainian conflict similar to the Gaza ceasefire plan. Commenting on this, Napolitano said he was not familiar with Starmer's proposal and added that the UK prime minister’s political position within the country was highly unstable. "The British are colonialists who, through [ex-UK Prime Minister] Tony Blair, would like to exercise dominion over Gaza yet again. I don't think they should have anything to do with it," Napolitano stated.

The expert also argued that the Gaza plan is far from peaceful. "My friend Larry Johnson, who's traveling with me and whom you will shortly interview, has analogized this peace plan to a wedding, at which there's no bride and there's no groom. Because this so-called peace plan — the Israelis were not there in Cairo, the Palestinians were not there in Cairo - the plan was negotiated between Donald Trump's son-in-law and his friend, and the Israelis. Hamas wasn't even seriously consulted. The Israelis cannot be trusted to comply with any ceasefire. They have never honored a ceasefire in their history, though they've always found an excuse, real or fanciful, to violate the ceasefire," Napolitano pointed out.

"Of course, everybody wants peace in Ukraine. But only after the legitimate, realistic goals are achieved of no NATO in Ukraine, the Russian areas returned to Mother Russia, and Ukraine neutrality. When the Americans understand that, they will then understand how to speak with Zelensky. Zelensky will never understand it. He's illegitimate. He's controlled by the deepest, darkest forces in Ukraine. He wants to see a new world, which is why this will probably only end on the battlefield, rather than the conference table," the expert concluded.