Putin, Trump not to give up, to meet in Budapest despite EU's efforts, Szijjarto hopes

BUDAPEST, October 22. /TASS/. Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Economic Relations Peter Szijjarto expressed hope that Presidents of Russia and the United States, Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump, would not give up and would hold a meeting in Budapest to resolve the conflict in Ukraine.

"Since President Trump announced that his meeting with President Putin could take place in Budapest, many European politicians have begun to make efforts to prevent this from happening. They don't want peace, they want war," he said in an interview with conservative TV channel One America News released by the Hungarian Foreign Ministry.

"But I really hope that President Trump and President Putin will not give up, come to Budapest, hold talks, and as a result, peace will finally be able to return to Central and Eastern Europe. We would be very happy if the bloodshed stopped and human lives could be saved, because this war is taking lives and wreaking havoc every day. This must be stopped, peace must be restored! But European politicians do not understand that peace is born not on the battlefield, but through diplomacy."

On October 16, Putin and Trump agreed to meet in Budapest. On October 20, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio discussed steps to implement the understandings reached during the leaders' contacts. Later, CNN, citing White House sources, said that the meeting between Lavrov and Rubio had been postponed indefinitely. Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova called the situation with rumors about the meeting an information farce. The Kremlin said the summit requires serious preparations, so its dates were not specified.

Trump promised to announce a decision on whether a meeting will take place within a couple of days.

Hungary said it was continuing preparations for the summit and expressed hope that it would take place. On October 22, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said that preparations for the meeting are ongoing.