Trump allows CIA to conduct 'aggressive action' against Venezuelan authorities — newspaper

WASHINGTON, October 22. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump has authorized the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) to carry out "aggressive action" against the Venezuelan government as part of the fight against drug trafficking, but has not directly ordered attempts to overthrow President Nicolas Maduro, The Washington Post reported.

Citing two sources allegedly familiar with the contents of the secret document signed by Trump, the newspaper noted that it refers to "authorizing aggressive agency action against the Venezuelan government and associated drug traffickers." At the same time, The Washington Post clarified that the document "does not explicitly order the CIA to overthrow Maduro, but it authorizes steps that could lead to that outcome." The newspaper also reported that, according to its sources, the CIA has already sent additional personnel to the region to gather intelligence.

The New York Times previously reported, citing US officials, that the Washington administration had authorized the CIA to conduct covert operations in Venezuela. This authorization was the latest step in a campaign to pressure Venezuela, ultimately aiming to remove Maduro from power. According to the newspaper, the authorization occurred amid the development of military options for President Trump, including potential strikes within Venezuela. Last week, Trump refused to answer a question about whether he had authorized the CIA to kill Maduro.

The Venezuelan president has repeatedly stated that Venezuela is facing the most serious threat of US invasion in 100 years. Washington accuses the Venezuelan authorities of not doing enough to combat drug smuggling. The US Navy has already destroyed several speedboats in international waters in the Caribbean Sea with people on board who, according to US information, were transporting drugs from Venezuela.

According to The New York Times, on October 7, Trump ordered his administration to cease all attempts to reach a diplomatic settlement of the escalating tensions with Venezuela. US media outlets have reported that Washington may begin striking drug cartel targets in Venezuela in the coming weeks.