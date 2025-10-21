{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news

Houthis say they can manufacture any type of weapons

Rebel leader Abdul Malik al-Houthi said that the Houthis are developing missile production and have "reached a considerable progress as concerns drones"

DOHA, October 21. /TASS/. The Houthis from Yemen's rebel Ansar Allah movement claim that they can manufacture various types of weapons, from handguns and Kalashnikov submachine guns to missiles and unmanned aerial vehicles.

"Yemen is a leading country of the Arab world in terms of manufacturing defense products. Our country’s defense industry manufactures everything: from handguns to Kalashnikovs, from artillery systems and rifles to drones and various missiles," rebel leader Abdul Malik al-Houthi told the Houthi-controlled Al-Masirah television channel.

The Houthis, in his words, are developing missile production and have "reached a considerable progress as concerns drones."

Following the escalation of the conflict in the Gaza Strip in 2023, the Yemeni rebel movement Ansar Allah (the Houthis) warned Israel that it would shell its territory while barring ships associated with the Jewish state from passing through the waters of the Red Sea and the Bab el-Mandeb Strait until Tel Aviv ceased its military operation against Palestinian radical group Hamas in the embattled enclave. The Houthis halted their attacks on Israel after the Gaza ceasefire came into force on October 10.

Meanwhile, according to Reuters, more than 100 commercial ships were attacked by the Houthis during the conflict. Four ships sank. Apart from that, the Yemeni rebels staged numerous attacks on Israeli territory using missiles and drones forcing Israel to retaliate targeting Houthi infrastructure facilities, including Sana’s airport and Red Sea ports.

Hungary to challenge Council of EU’s decision to ban Russian gas purchases — minister
Hungary and Slovakia, who opposed the decision, were unable to exercise their veto right
Read more
Hungary to expand energy cooperation with US — Szijjarto
The Hungarian Foreign Minister said that an agreement had been signed between Hungarian and American companies for the development and use of nuclear technologies
Read more
Zelensky confirms Washington discussions on Ukraine’s withdrawal from Donbass
Vladimir Zelensky also said that Trump team members were concerned Ukraine could use a pause in military activities to prepare an offensive
Read more
Russian diplomat calls to tone down ‘farce’ around date of Lavrov-Rubio meeting
Maria Zakharova assured that as soon as the Russian foreign ministry had the information to share it would do so right away
Read more
De Gaulle’s grandson calls on Macron to drop aggressive rhetoric about Ukrainian crisis
Pierre de Gaulle expressed hope that "peace will be established swiftly, now, without delays," and France "will take part in this, even if not immediately"
Read more
Unfriendly countries also buy Russian goods — PM
Mikhail Mishustin pointed out that the demand for products made in Russia remains amid current restriction policies
Read more
Russia may play significant role in recognition of Palestinian State — ambassador
Abdel Hafiz Nofal pointed out that Palestinian Authority should assume control of the Gaza Strip
Read more
Russian troops liberate Lenino community in Donetsk region over past day — top brass
Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicted roughly 510 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed four enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the Defense Ministry reported
Read more
Hungary, Slovakia refuse to participate in EU's anti-Russian tribunal — source
Earlier, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs Kaja Kallas mentioned a problem with establishing this body which had been supported merely by 25 out of 27 EU countries, without going into details
Read more
Lavrov, Rubio discuss steps to implement understandings reached by Putin, Trump
"On October 20, a phone conversation was held between Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio," the Russian Foreign Ministry said
Read more
Serbia’s in a desperate situation after EU decision on Russian gas — Energy Minister
According to Dubravka Djedovic-Handanovic, thanks to "President Aleksandar Vucic’s excellent relations with world leaders," Belgrade hopes to find a solution and is doing everything possible to resolve the current situation
Read more
Zelensky shamelessly formulates terms for trilateral meeting in Budapest — senator
Chairman of the Federation Council Committee on Foreign Affairs Grigory Karasin noted that the head of Kiev regime had been publicly bargaining for participation in the Budapest meeting
Read more
Court in Slovakia slaps 21-year prison sentence on assailant of Slovak PM Fico — TV
Juraj Cintula was found guilty of terrorism charges
Read more
Special op achieving its goals, to conclude with success — Lavrov
Russia’s top diplomat also thanked "the Ethiopian friends for their objective, thoughtful, and balanced stance on the events unfolding around Ukraine"
Read more
Struggle for AI dominance becomes new conflict zone — Russian intel chief
"It is already clear that Western intelligence services are harnessing the latest technological capabilities to interfere in the internal affairs of sovereign states," Sergey Naryshkin stated
Read more
Lavrov surprised by US media reports that Russia-US summit could be postponed
According to the top Russian diplomat, the disinformation campaign pursued by many Western news outlets is well known, "and CNN falls in line too"
Read more
Russian top diplomat Lavrov to hold talks with Ethiopian counterpart in Moscow
The program of the Ethiopian delegation's visit to Russia provides for the "time check regarding the entire range of issues on the bilateral agenda," Russian Ambassador to Ethiopia Yevgeny Terekhin said
Read more
Kiev loses 4,200 troops, mercenaries in battles near LPR over week — military expert
During this period, Russian forces destroyed four enemy tanks, 35 field artillery guns, 73 radio-electronic and counter-battery warfare stations, 104 munitions, fuel, and material depots, as well as nearly 400 enemy combat vehicles, Andrey Marochko added
Read more
Trump is preparing Zelensky for future 'deal' with Russia — senator
Igor Kastyukevich said that Donald Trump is organizing this "moral and psychological crash course" for Vladimir Zelensky to allow him to get used to and reconcile himself with the subsequent decisions he will have to make
Read more
US refrains from backing EU plan to use Russian assets for helping Ukraine — Bloomberg
According to the report, the US indicated risks to the market stability as the cause of it reluctance
Read more
Ratification of treaty with Venezuela matters amid US pressure on Caracas, diplomat says
According to Sergey Ryabkov, Moscow expects Caracas to present a note of ratification of the bilateral strategic partnership agreement soon
Read more
Polish threats to security of Putin’s plane show readiness for terrorist attacks — Lavrov
The Russian foreign minister added that currently, Vladimir Zelensky and his team are still being provoked by the Poles
Read more
Russia warned Hungary about tit-for-tat measures if its assets are seized — Szijjarto
"It once again underlines extreme danger of touching Russian assets frozen in the European Union," the Hungarian foreign minister noted
Read more
Zelensky says Ukraine approaching end of conflict — media
Vladimir Zelensky indicated a desire to participate in a possible meeting between the presidents of Russia and the United States, Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump, in Budapest
Read more
Russian forces eliminate up to 1,600 Ukrainian soldiers weekly on LPR fronts — expert
Andrey Marochko emphasized that the enemy suffers the most substantial losses in the area of responsibility of the Battlegroup West
Read more
Senior Russian diplomat sees possibility of Lavrov, Rubio holding phone call again
The two top diplomats last talked over the phone on October 20
Read more
Maintaining ceasefire in Gaza is critical — Erdogan
The Turkish leader emphasized that the two-state solution was a prerequisite for lasting peace
Read more
Air raid alert issued in six regions of Ukraine
The air raid sirens also went off in the Kiev region
Read more
EU, NATO working to thwart everything — senior Russian diplomat
"There is no issue that is of no interest to them except how to damage Russia, undermine Russia's positions, and make it more difficult for Moscow to solve the problems it faces," Sergey Ryabkov stressed
Read more
EU ambassadors agree proposal to use Russian frozen assets — Politico
Belgium has previously opposed the idea of confiscating Russian frozen assets as it host Euroclear which holds the bulk of them
Read more
Lavrov determined to work with top US diplomat to implement Putin-Trump agreements
US President Donald Trump announced following his October 16 phone call with Russian leader Vladimir Putin that they had agreed to meet in Budapest in the near future
Read more
Press review: Trump calls Putin before meeting Zelensky as Hamas, Israel on brink of war
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, October 20th
Read more
Russian-US presidents’ meeting in Budapest should bring positive results — Ukraine’s ex-PM
Ukraine’s former Prime Minister Nikolay Azarov emphasized that the American leader is determined to carry on with the peace process
Read more
"We came here to become Russians": why a large American family moved to Russia
October 19 marks Father's Day in Russia. American IT consultant Jozef Schutzman, who moved to Russia with his family, is celebrating the holiday alongside Russians
Read more
The New Finnish Doctrine: Stupidity, Lies, Ingratitude
Deputy Chairman of Russia’s Security Council Dmitry Medvedev finds historical parallels in the behavior of the current leaders of Finland and their predecessors from almost a century ago and recalls the aftermath of their aggressive attacks on Russia
Read more
Militants from Poland, Romania, Colombia, UK, US fighting in Dnepropetrovsk Region
Colombian militants are used in the most difficult areas
Read more
Ukraine was doomed to defeat in any military conflict with Russia — former PM
"With all the problems that exist in Russia, it is about 10 times stronger than Ukraine," Nikolay Azarov noted
Read more
Immediate ceasefire would leave much of Ukraine under Nazi control — Lavrov
The Russian foreign minister reiterated that it is crucial to resolve the issue at its core and address its root causes
Read more
Foreign intel agencies seek to physically eliminate undesirables — Russian intel service
According to Sergey Naryshkin, a striking example of that is the operation that Israel carried out against the Hezbollah movement in September 2024, blowing up thousands of handheld pagers in Lebanon and Syria
Read more
Kiev loses 1,460 troops along engagement line in past day — Russia’s top brass
Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicted more than 220 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed an enemy tank and four armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the Defense Ministry reported
Read more
Europe opposes peace, only encouraging Kiev to continue war — Kremlin
As Dmitry Peskov stressed, that is the reality as of now
Read more
Russia ready to cooperate with all countries based on mutual equality and respect — Lavrov
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov pointed out that, "in the areas, which are crucial for the life support of the country, it is necessary to be self-sufficient, or to look for partners who are not infected with the Western 'disease'
Read more
Trump says US has advanced weapons, of which many unaware
The US president stressed that artificial intelligence technologies are currently crucial
Read more
What we know about impact of last night’s Ukrainian drone attacks on Russian regions
Overnight, Russian air defense units destroyed or intercepted 55 Ukrainian fixed-wing UAVs over Russian regions
Read more
Russian troops advance near Krasny Liman, gain foothold on Yampol outskirts, says DPR head
The Ukrainian military is trying by all means to hold on to Yampol because its liberation will cut off all supply routes for its battlegroup in Krasny Liman, Denis Pushilin stated
Read more
Western intelligence using terrorists to destabilize world situation — Russian intel chief
The US and its allies continue to deliberately blur the definition of international terrorism as they apply double standards to assessing internal conflicts in other countries, Sergey Naryshkin noted
Read more
Trump complains to Zelensky about not receiving Nobel Peace Prize — Washington Post
The American leader listened to Zelensky's speech, but did not react in any way
Read more
Senior diplomat says too early to discuss when Lavrov, Rubio could meet, urges planning
According to Sergey Ryabkov, any contact of such a scale should be properly prepared
Read more
Planned meeting between top Russian, US diplomats postponed indefinitely — TV channel
According to the sources, Sergey Lavrov and Marco Rubio disagree on how to peacefully settle the Ukrainian conflict
Read more
Trump does not believe in Ukrainian victory in conflict
The US leader also expressed confidence that the Ukrainian conflict will be settled in the end
Read more
Hungarian top diplomat arrives in Washington to prepare for Trump's Budapest trip
"Serious days are coming," Peter Szijjarto wrote on social media
Read more
Europe works on plan to resolve conflict in Ukraine — Bloomberg
Implementation of the plan will be monitored by a special council chaired by US President Donald Trump
Read more
Telegram messenger co-founder Durov says Louvre’s heist points to decline of France
Pavel Durov said that "it’s another sad sign of the decline of a once great country where the government has perfected the art of distracting people with phantom threats instead of confronting the real ones"
Read more
Europe never looked weaker than now — Daily Telegraph
Columnist James Crisp said that Prime Minister of Great Britain Keir Starmer, President of France Emmanuel Macron, and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz "are just backseat drivers" in the process of seeking peace in Ukraine
Read more
EU countries to face penalties for severing oil, gas contracts with Russia — Szijjarto
Hungary is receiving oil and gas from Russia under contracts that are to remain in force for several years more, the minister said
Read more
Several EU leaders would like to attend Putin-Trump meeting in Budapest — news outlet
According to the newspaper, the European leaders are pushing for Vladimir Zelensky to participate in the Budapest meeting and all potential future talks
Read more
Air defenses down four Ukrainian UAVs over Russia’s southern Voronezh Region
According to preliminary data, there are no casualties
Read more
Sikorski’s threats to Putin and Russia’s position after Alaska summit: Lavrov’s statements
The top Russian diplomat reiterated that Russia’s position remains unchanged compared to the understandings that were reached by Presidents Vladimir Putin of Russia and Donald Trump of the United States during their summit in Alaska
Read more
European NATO allies gearing up for war with Russia — foreign intel chief
"Mobilization measures and the systematic indoctrination of the population with propaganda about an allegedly inevitable Russian aggression have become routine," Sergey Naryshkin noted
Read more
Kremlin calls Putin and Trump's arrival in Budapest on the same plane ‘a fantasy’
The logistics of the flight remain uncertain, as Hungary is located deep within the European continent, and EU countries have imposed sanctions on the Russian leadership, which could prevent flights through their airspace
Read more
Japan’s former top diplomat Motegi appointed foreign minister in new government
The list of members of the new cabinet formed by Japan’s first female Prime Minister Takaichi was announced by the new Chief Cabinet Secretary Minoru Kihara, former defense minister
Read more
Zaluzhny admits that Europe does not see Ukraine as full-fledged security partner
"Ukraine’s inclusion as a full-fledged actor in future European security architecture is not being considered formally or substantively," the former commander-in-chief of the Ukrainian armed forces wrote
Read more
Furniture elevator used during Louvre heist was stolen by robbers — media
According to the newspaper, the vehicle was put up for sale on the Leboncoin adds website by a man whose identity is not disclosed
Read more
Partnership agreement with Venezuela is step toward regional stability — Duma speaker
Vyacheslav Volodin highlighted Venezuela’s current predicament, describing it as a "challenging and tumultuous situation" compounded by external pressure
Read more
Russian Strela-10 air defense system downs Ukrainian Furia drone near Kramatorsk in DPR
Air surveillance posts of the Battlegroup South also shot down two Ukrainian heavy drones
Read more
EU's ban on Russian energy supplies will deprive Hungary of almost all gas — Szijjarto
If Druzhba is banned, Budapest will be dependent on a pipeline that, as tests have shown, is incapable of providing the necessary supply volumes, the Hungarian Foreign Minister said
Read more
US may take radical measures to oust Zelensky — ex-Ukrainian PM
Nikolay Azarov noted that a similar procedure had been implemented regarding Viktor Yanukovich, Ukraine’s president in 2010-2014
Read more
European leaders support Trump’s call to cease fire in Ukraine along current front line
Moscow has repeatedly emphasized that the special military operation in Ukraine will end when all of its goals have been achieved
Read more
Europe’s calls for ceasefire in Ukraine not entirely sincere — Lavrov
The top Russian diplomat recalled that "Macron also said at the time that this ceasefire should be unconditional, explicitly stating that no one should be allowed to limit arms deliveries to the Kiev regime"
Read more
Zelensky tried to bribe Trump but did not succeed, Ukraine’s opposition politician says
Viktor Medvedchuk noted that that the US president toyed with Zelensky like a cat with a mouse, mocking him about the possibility of constructing a tunnel between the US and Russia
Read more
Russian diplomat comments on reports of Lavrov-Rubio meeting allegedly put on hold
Sergey Ryabkov pointed out that it was impossible to put on hold what had not been agreed on
Read more
Bolivia’s president elect positively assesses BRICS
"BRICS is a good trade association," Rodrigo Paz said
Read more
Since 2014 coup Ukraine’s population down to 20 million — former prime minister
Nikolay Azarov recalled that Ukraine's population stood at 52 million in 1990
Read more
Russia, US coordinating on issues touched upon during Lavrov-Rubio call — senior diplomat
In response to a question on whether the top diplomats addressed the possible US supply of Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine, Sergey Ryabkov said: "I am not ready to make public the content of such contacts"
Read more
Hungary won’t block new EU anti-Russian sanctions package — top diplomat
Peter Szijjarto clarified that Budapest had secured an exemption from the new package of anti-Russian restrictions for "all those measures which would have gone against the national interest" of Hungary
Read more
Russia develops high-speed vertical takeoff interceptor drone to support air defenses
The first batches of hundreds of interceptor drones have been made for trials and the tech firm is preparing for their serial production
Read more
Romania receives no request for Russian president’s flight — foreign minister
Flying through Romanian airspace is one of the likely routes for the Russian leader on his way to Budapest
Read more
Russia’s stance remains unchanged following Alaska summit — Lavrov
According to the top Russian diplomat, the calls for "stopping immediately" now coming from Washington would mean ignoring the root causes of the conflict in Ukraine
Read more
Russia’s Battlegroup West destroys 113 Ukrainian UAVs, 48 UAV control posts in past day
In the past 24 hours, the Ukrainian army also lost a T-72 tank, two armored combat vehicles and two Akatsiya and Bogdana self-propelled artillery systems in the area of responsibility of the Battlegroup West
Read more
Zelensky cheated Trump on natural resources deal, ex-Ukrainian PM says
Vladimir Zelensky misled Donald Trump because he himself had no clue, Nikolay Azarov said
Read more
Shale gas loses profitability if oil price dips — Gazprom
Gazprom CEO Alexey Miller also cast a doubt on Europe’s prospects of substituting Russian deliveries by shale and liquefied natural gas
Read more
Incident at Petrotel Lukoil refinery in Romania not harming environment
Preventive measures for the purpose of excluding the repetition of this situation and the incident investigation are underway
Read more
Paris’ position on Ukraine conflicts with its citizens’ interests — De Gaulle’s grandson
Pierre de Gaulle noted that "France is no longer a really sovereign state"
Read more
Russian forces liberating Kherson, with part of city being under their control — governor
On November 9, 2022, the then Russian defense minister, Sergey Shoigu, ordered to withdraw Russian forces in the Kherson Region from the right bank of the Dnieper, where the regional center is located, to the left bank
Read more
Kiev’s military changes tactics, uses small groups due to heavy losses — Russian commander
Alexey Vereshchagin highlighted that the Russian military has been successfully countering these Ukrainian tactics through relentless aerial reconnaissance and the constant readiness of attack aircraft
Read more
China should not fall into Western traps — expert
Former Deputy Director at the Institute of World Development under the Development Research Center of China’s State Council Ding Yifan listed several examples of Beijing’s ineffective reactions to Western provocations
Read more
Kiev defies Trump administration's push to resolve Ukraine crisis — Russian intel chief
Sergey Naryshkin emphasized that the Kiev regime was doing everything it could to provoke the conflict escalation
Read more
Press review: EU set to hinder Russia-US summit as Arab League invites Russia to aid Gaza
Top stories from the Russian press on Tuesday, October 21st
Read more
Slovakia, UAE confident Ukrainian conflict has no military solution — Fico
Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico and the UAE president discussed a wide range of issues, including the prospects of cooperation between the two countries in the military-industrial sphere
Read more
London may try to disrupt Ukraine peace talks again — Finnish politician
Armando Mema said that Vladimir Zelensky will visit London before the meeting between US leader Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin
Read more
Hungary becoming bridge between Russia, US, Europe — De Gaulle’s grandson
Pierre de Gaulle also said he is glad that thanks to US President Donald Trump’s efforts peace has been established in the Middle East
Read more
Romania thwarts arson plot by Ukrainians, blames it on Russia
According to the Romanian Intelligence Service, on October 14-15, two Ukrainians arrived in Romania from Poland and dropped two packages of camouflaged incendiary devices, activated by remote control, at the company's office
Read more
Bulgaria ready to provide air passage for Russian president’s aircraft — Foreign Ministry
"When efforts are made for peace, it is only logical that all sides contribute to making such a meeting possible," Georg Georgiev said
Read more
Russian intel chief says US focus on force means readiness to put pressure on partners
Sergey Naryshkin noted that "there are no longer any untouchables"
Read more
Trump tells Zelensky not to expect Tomahawks anytime soon — media
According to the piece, Trump emphasized that "his main priority" is ending the armed conflict in Ukraine rather than preventing potential territorial concessions
Read more
AfD leader calls Budapest best place for Putin-Trump meeting
Co-chair of the Alternative for Germany Alice Weidel also thanked Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban for "not allowing to be misled in his efforts toward peace and compromise"
Read more
Kiev turns Kherson into 'cannon fodder' source, abducting people for army — governor
According to Vladimir Saldo, men in Kherson are afraid to leave their homes, and "the occupation authorities have turned the city into a source of cannon fodder"
Read more
Belgium not to block EU plan to use Russian assets — Politico
EU ambassadors have informally agreed draft European Council conclusions that call on the Commission to put forward a proposal that is "underpinned by appropriate European solidarity and risk-sharing," the newspaper wrote
Read more
Trump finishing what JFK started by negotiating peace with Russia — US lawmaker
Anna Paulina Luna, a Republican member of the US House of Representatives from Florida, expressed confidence that US President Donald Trump was committed to resolving the conflict in Ukraine and normalizing relations with Russia
Read more
Sanae Takaichi elected as Japan’s first ever female prime minister
She will now form a government within the day
Read more
Pentagon chief wears tie in Russian flag colors to Trump-Zelensky meeting
Pete Hegseth was seated to Donald Trump’s left
Read more