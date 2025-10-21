STOCKHOLM, October 21. /TASS/. The leaders of European countries and EU authorities supported US President Donald Trump’s proposal to cease hostilities in Ukraine along the current line of engagement, with the intention of reaching agreements on territorial issues at a later time, according to a joint statement.

"We strongly support President Trump’s position that the fighting should stop immediately, and that the current line of contact should be the starting point of negotiations," the document said.

The statement was distributed by the Finnish presidential office and supported by the leaders of the European Commission, the European Union, the United Kingdom, Germany, Denmark, Italy, Poland, Norway, Finland, and France, as well as by Vladimir Zelensky.

Earlier, Trump told Fox News that ending the conflict in Ukraine would result in Kiev losing territory.

Moscow has repeatedly emphasized that the special military operation in Ukraine will end when all of its goals have been achieved. According to Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov, these goals can be achieved through the special military operation or relevant negotiations. The objectives of the special operation were listed by Russian President Vladimir Putin. They include demilitarizing and denazifying Ukraine, establishing its neutral status, and recognizing the realities on the ground. The Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics, as well as the Zaporozhye and Kherson Regions, became part of Russia following referendums held there from September 23 to 27, 2022. Crimea and Sevastopol rejoined to Russia after a referendum held in March 2014 against the backdrop of a coup d’etat in Ukraine.

Following his October 16 telephone conversation with Putin, Trump announced that they had agreed to meet in Budapest soon. The US president later explained that this could happen within the next two weeks. After the leaders' conversation, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov said that Moscow and Washington would "without delay" begin preparations for a new meeting between the two leaders, which could be held in Budapest.