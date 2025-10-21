US vice president to visit Israel on October 21 to preserve deal with Hamas — newspaper

NEW YORK, October 21. /TASS/. US Vice President JD Vance is expected to visit Israel on October 21 "to shore up the hard-won, fragile ceasefire deal in Gaza," The New York Times reported.

The Israeli government earlier announced that Vance’s visit would last several days. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu did not provide any details of the upcoming talks. On October 20, he held a meeting with US Special Presidential Envoy Steve Witkoff and US President Donald Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner.

According to The New York Times, the Trump administration hopes "to build on the ceasefire to realize an ambitious post-war vision for Gaza."

Trump’s 20-point plan includes temporary external administration of the enclave, the deployment of international stabilization forces, and the disarmament of Hamas.

On October 19, the Israeli army said that Palestinian radicals had violated the ceasefire by firing on the Israeli troops near the city of Rafah in the south of the enclave, killing two soldiers and seriously wounding one. Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu accused Hamas of violating the ceasefire and ordered the military to take action. After that, the Israeli army launched a series of strikes throughout the enclave, hitting dozens of targets. Hamas denies its involvement in the Rafah incident and reiterates commitment to the ceasefire agreement.