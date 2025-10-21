Belgium not to block EU plan to use Russian assets — Politico

BRUSSELS, October 21. /TASS/. Belgium does not intend to block the EU plan to use frozen Russian assets for the benefit of Ukraine, Politico reported, citing a Belgian diplomat.

Brussels fears legal consequences from the use of assets. The source clarified that Belgium will give the nod for the European Commission (EC) to put forward a legal proposal for the use of frozen assets.

EU ambassadors have informally agreed draft European Council conclusions that call on the Commission to put forward a proposal that is "underpinned by appropriate European solidarity and risk-sharing," Politico wrote. This text is "the political go-ahead" for the Commission to issue a proposal after the EU summit on Thursday, a Belgian diplomat said.

On September 10, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said that the EC did not intend to confiscate frozen Russian assets in the West, but would use them to issue loans to Ukraine. The majority of Russia's sovereign assets frozen in Europe, just over 200 bln euros, are blocked on the Euroclear platform in Belgium. The depository has repeatedly opposed their seizure, warning that it could lead to Russia seizing European or Belgian assets elsewhere in the world through legal action.