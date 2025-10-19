US notifies guarantor countries about possibility of ceasefire violation by Hamas

WASHINGTON, October 19. /TASS/. The United States has notified the states guarantors of a ceasefire agreement in the Gaza Strip about a possible attempt by Hamas to violate the ceasefire agreement, the US Department of State said in a statement.

According to the statement, Washington has "informed the guarantor nations of the Gaza peace agreement of credible reports indicating an imminent ceasefire violation by Hamas against the people of Gaza."

"This planned attack against Palestinian civilians would constitute a direct and grave violation of the ceasefire agreement and undermine the significant progress achieved through mediation efforts," the Department of State said. "The guarantors demand Hamas uphold its obligations under the ceasefire terms."

"Should Hamas proceed with this attack, measures will be taken to protect the people of Gaza and preserve the integrity of the ceasefire," it added.

According to the department of state, the guarantor nations "remain resolute in our commitment to ensuring the safety of civilians, maintaining calm on the ground, and advancing peace and prosperity for the people of Gaza and the region as a whole."

On October 13, a peace summit was held in the Egyptian city of Sharm el-Sheikh, convened to mark the ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and the release of all Israeli hostages held there. During the meeting, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, Trump, and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan signed a final ceasefire agreement.

According to al-Sisi’s office, the summit participants called for the implementation of the next stages of Trump’s plan to resolve the conflict in the enclave, including governance, infrastructure rehabilitation, and a political settlement.