Rafah crossing on Gaza Strip-Egypt border to reopen on October 20

CAIRO, October 18. /TASS/. The Rafah crossing on the border between Egypt and the Palestinian Gaza Strip will resume operations on October 20, the Palestinian Embassy in Cairo reported.

"Following approval from the relevant authorities of the Arab Republic of Egypt, the Rafah border crossing will open on Monday, October 20," according to a statement published on the embassy’s Facebook page (Facebook is banned in Russia due to its ownership by Meta, which has been designated as extremist).

The text emphasizes that this will enable Palestinian citizens who are in Egypt to return to the Gaza Strip.