Israeli strike on vehicle in Gaza claims 11 lives — media

CAIRO, October 17. /TASS/. An Israeli airstrike killed at least 11 people on the outskirts of Gaza City, the administrative center of the enclave, the Quds website, which is close to the Palestinian Hamas movement, reported.

According to its sources, all of the victims belonged to the same family and were traveling in a car when it was hit. Among the dead were seven children and three women. The vehicle was reportedly struck while heading toward the southeastern part of the city.

The Israel Defense Forces has not yet commented on the incident.