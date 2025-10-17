Trump believes chance to achieve settlement in Ukraine quickly exists

WASHINGTON, October 17. /TASS/. The parties involved currently have an opportunity to swiftly reach a peaceful settlement in Ukraine, US President Donald Trump said during a meeting with Vladimir Zelensky at the White House.

On Thursday, Trump held a phone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Reporters asked the US leader whether he planned to seek assistance from Chinese President Xi Jinping in promoting a resolution to the conflict during their upcoming meeting on the sidelines of the APEC summit in South Korea.

"I'll be discussing that, but I'd love to see it [the Ukrainian conflict] ended before that [the meeting with Xi]. I mean, I think we have a chance of ending the war quickly if flexibility is shown on behalf…," Trump said, leaving the sentence unfinished.