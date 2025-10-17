Zelensky invites US companies to invest in oil and nuclear energy projects in Ukraine

MOSCOW, October 17. /TASS/. Vladimir Zelensky, who is currently in the United States, wants American and international energy companies to invest money in oil, gas, and nuclear energy projects in Ukraine, his press service.

"Initiatives in oil, gas, and nuclear energy were discussed. The discussion covered not only ongoing projects but also those planned for the future," a statement on Zelensky's website reads.

Zelensky reportedly met with representatives of Bechtel, Fluence Energy, GE Vernova, Holtec International, Invenergy, Jacobs, Mercuria, Parsons, TechMet USA, Venture Global, and Westinghouse Electric Company.

Zelensky arrived in the United States on Thursday. He is expected to be received by US President Donald Trump on October 17. Earlier this week, a Ukrainian delegation headed by Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko and including Zelensky's chief of staff, Andrey Yermak, visited the United States.

Ukrainian authorities hope to attract American investment in mineral development, in particular through the agreement to establish an investment fund signed on April 30. This document has drawn considerable criticism from Zelensky's opponents, who note that it implies Kiev will partially lose control over its own natural resources. Kiev has recently begun promoting the idea of extracting and supplying Ukrainian energy resources to Europe as part of this deal.