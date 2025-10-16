Madagascar’s servicemen announce formation of government with civilian participation

HARARE, October 16. /TASS/. Colonel Michael Randrianirina, the leader of the military group that seized power in Madagascar on October 14, announced the imminent formation of a government of national unity with civilian participation, the Orange news outlet reported, citing the defense official’s statement.

According to Randrianirina, the government will be formed after he is sworn in as president for the transitional period on October 17. He emphasized that Madagascar's regime change took place within the bounds of the law and was not a coup d’etat. The colonel pointed out that no violence was used and that no one stormed the presidential palace. He also announced the creation of a National Defense Council for the transitional period, which will include both servicemen and civilians. Randrianirina did not specify the functions and tasks of this body, nor those of a presidential council that was formed on October 15.

Randrianirina said that there were no plans to hold early general elections. According to him, the election commission must first be reformed, and the voter lists must be updated, to ensure a transparent and fair voting process.

He emphasized that the top priority of the new government is to address the social demands of the population, those emphasized in the protests that led to the ousting of President Andry Rajoelina. Randrianirina considered the African Union's decision to suspend Madagascar's membership the day before as a "normal reaction" in such a situation. According to him, discussions with the association have already begun, and a delegation from the Southern African Development Community is expected to arrive in the country on October 20.

Protests demanding the resignation of President Rajoelina began in Madagascar on September 25. He refused to leave his post but said he had been threatened with physical violence and had therefore moved to a safe place. In his absence, Madagascar's Supreme Constitutional Court approved the National Assembly's decision to remove him from power on October 14. The court proposed that Colonel Michael Randrianirina, the leader of the servicemen who occupied the presidential palace, take over the country.

Randrianirina is set to be sworn in as president of Madagascar on October 17 for a transitional period until new elections are held. Rajoelina has declared these steps illegitimate.