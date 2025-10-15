Fresh clashes reported on Pakistani-Afghan border — TV

ISLAMABAD, October 15. /TASS/. The Pakistani army shelled terrorist positions in Afghanistan, responding to an attack on Pakistani roadblocks in the Kurram of the northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, the state-run PTV television reported citing the republic’s armed forces.

According to the report, forces of the Taliban movement and militants from the Fitna-e-Khawarij opened unprovoked fire on Pakistani border checkpoints on Tuesday evening. The Pakistani military responded with fire, destroying one roadblock and a tank firing position.

It was also reported that a Fitna-e-Khawarij warlord was killed in the clashes.

On October 11, shootings took place in the Helmand province of Afghanistan. Later, the Afghan Air Force attacked the Pakistani city of Lahore. Taliban officials did not provide details of the operation. The Afghan TV channel TOLO News claimed that at least 58 Pakistani soldiers were killed during the clashes. Islamabad announced the elimination of at least 200 militants, the destruction of 19 terrorist targets in Afghanistan from which attacks were carried out, and a strike on the headquarters of an Afghan tank battalion providing support to the extremists attacking Pakistan.